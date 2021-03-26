<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="208" class="alignright wp-image-17756 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/food_bag_1616614483-300x208.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/food_bag_1616614483-300x208.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/food_bag_1616614483-1024x709.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/food_bag_1616614483-768x532.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/food_bag_1616614483.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Carter Bank & Trust continued its tradition of caring for the communities it serves, with a recent donation of more than $1,300 in support of the Blue Ridge Regional Library\u2019s commitment to the people of Martinsville and Henry County.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The donation was used to purchase totes for distribution of food to help those in need.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cYour donation was vital in helping to make this food giveaway a success,\u201d Blue Ridge Regional Library Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. \u201cYour giving has made it evident that Carter Bank & Trust is a bank that cares about the community\u201d.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Carter Bank & Trust continues to serve communities across it\u2019s Virginia and North Carolina footprint through its CARE Forward campaign. Throughout the calendar year, a monetary donation will be made to a local non-profit organization for each new personal and business checking account opened in a branch. For accounts opened online, donations will be made to the American Red Cross.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>