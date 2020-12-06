Bank of Botetourt broke ground on November 24, for its newest office at 410 South Pollard Street, in Vinton.

The new building will be approximately 2,700 square feet and will include an ATM with deposit capabilities. This office will also house the bank’s mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Bank President and CEO G. Lyn Hayth, III, said, “This office will be the Bank’s third new office in four years, something that is unprecedented these days. As the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area, we are pleased to continue the expansion of our services during a time of consolidation in the region’s financial industry. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint to better serve the community, residents and businesses.”

“We are excited to be here and to put a shovel in the dirt,” Hayth said.

Vinton Mayor Brad Grose participated in the groundbreaking ceremony, along with Vice Mayor Sabrina McCarty, and council members Keith Liles, Laurie Mullins, and Mike Stovall. Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce President Justin Davison attended, as did Chamber Executive Director Angie Chewning.

“This is an exciting day here in Vinton,” Grose said.

“Bank of Botetourt is big in customer service and community service—the kind of business we look for here in Vinton. This has been a significant year in Vinton– a close-knit, strong community. You have landed in the right community. We look forward to working with you.”

Hughes Associates Architects and Engineers are providing architectural and civil engineering services for this project, developing the building and site plan. G & H Contracting, Inc. will begin site preparation and building in the near future.

Bank of Botetourt is 121 years old; it was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. The company also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

The corporation announced in February 2020 that they would be expanding into the Town of Vinton in the former High’s Ice Cream location, just across from the Vinton Municipal Building and adjacent to Cundiff Drug Store.

In fact, Hayth said that in visiting potential sites in Vinton for the new branch office with Town Manager Pete Peters, he stepped out of the front door of the Municipal Building and noted the lot across the street. Demolition of the long-vacant building began on March 9.

Bank of Botetourt is known as a strong community partner, making charitable contributions on a regular basis to support and promote education, culture and the arts, social service agencies, philanthropic activities, community and economic development, and other programs that impact the needs of the communities they serve.

Bank of Botetourt will host a formal ribbon-cutting and public grand opening celebration with the Town of Vinton and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce upon its completion in 2021.

















