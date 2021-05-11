Jessica Lee Manchester (Parsons)
Jessica Lee Manchester (Parsons) of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away March 28, 2021 at her home due to heart complications. She...
On Sunday April 18, 2021, Spencer (Bub) Markle Jr. of Clay, WV, went home to be with the Lord after...
Jennifer Pitzer Sirk Long was born on June 11, 1951 and entered into her eternal rest on April 22, 2021....
Garrett DeMoss, 56, of Clay, entered into rest on April 11, 2021. He was born on May 8, 1964 to...
Clendenin-Leroy Hall Sr., 66, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, after a long illness. He was...
William Henry (Bill) Varney Sr., 67, of Blue Knob passed away February 10, 2021 at home. Preceding him in death...