Band and cheerleaders are now considered event spectators, according to an email to parents from Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer.

Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s updated Executive Order 72, school divisions now can accommodate 250 spectators for outside venues and 25 spectators for inside venues. This new protocol starts Monday, February 22 and runs through the order’s Feb. 28 expiration. An updated Executive Order then will be issued.

Under the guidelines, varsity football games will include the following guidelines:

Football players will receive two passes to football games to share with two guests who may attend.

Cheerleaders will receive two passes to football games to share with two guests who may attend the event.

Band members will attend and play at the event, but “we are, unfortunately, unable to offer a set number of passes for band members to share with guests at this time,” Strayer wrote. “The band director will share an attendance allocation with band members and their guests for each home event.”

She anticipates additional details will be shared with band members later on this week.

Due to the limited nature of events at this time, concessions will not be available.

Additional spectators will not be admitted to county football stadiums and attendees (including children under age 5) must present the student-obtained pass to enter the home stadium (away spectators are not allowed at this time).

All spectators are required to wear a face covering over their mouths and noses at all times. They also are asked to not attend if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID19 or other illnesses.

All spectators must maintain 6-feet distance between individuals who are not family members.

Select football games will be broadcast live for the community on local cable television stations BTW21 and Star News and on the stations’ Facebook pages.

All BHS football games are also available for viewing on the Bassett High School Sports YouTube page for Bassett High School.

Under these guidelines, volleyball games will include the following:

Volleyball players will receive two passes to volleyball games to share with two guests who may attend.

The above guidelines also are applicable, including lack of concessions, no additional spectators, mitigation strategies that include social distancing between non-family members, and required face and nose coverings

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID19 or other illnesses are asked to not attend.

Volleyball games will be broadcast live for the community on the Bassett High School Sports YouTube page for Bassett High School and on the Magna Vista Sports Channel on YouTube for Magna Vista High School.

If the guidance changes and cheerleaders and band members are not permitted at subsequent events, the school division will develop plans for stand-alone events so that these students and their guests have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills as well. Likewise, if guidance changes to permit additional spectators or to change cheerleader and band member status to participants in the events, passes for additional spectators will be distributed to student-athletes for sharing with their guests, Strayer wrote.