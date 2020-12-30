<div><figure id="attachment_52976" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-52976" style="width: 642px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-52976" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Baker-recognized-for-service.jpg" alt="" width="642" height="478" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Baker-recognized-for-service.jpg 642w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Baker-recognized-for-service-300x223.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Baker-recognized-for-service-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Baker-recognized-for-service-600x447.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 642px) 100vw, 642px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-52976" class="wp-caption-text">Corporal Roger Baker (left) is presented with a shadow box from Sheriff Bruce Sloan<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Corporal Roger Baker was recently recognized on his retirement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff\u2019s Department. Sheriff Bruce Sloan presented Corporal Baker with a shadow box commemorating his 20 years of service. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the department from hosting the traditional luncheon in his honor.<\/p>\n<p>Sheriff Sloan stated, \u201cWe appreciate the many years of service that Roger has given to the Greenbrier County Sheriff\u2019s Office and the citizens of Greenbrier County. He was a faithful member and the department will certainly miss his experience and knowledge.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>When asked how he intends to spend his retirement Roger responded, \u201cI plan to stay busy operating my security business.\u201d We wish Roger and his family the very best in the years ahead.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>