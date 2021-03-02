By Heather Clower

The Parsons Advocate

A new business has moved into another building that has sat vacant in Parsons bringing economic growth to the city. B & B Rentals and Gift Shop (short for brother and brother and owned by Wendell and Greg Cantrell) have turned on the open sign on Central Avenue with a variety of offerings.

A variety of new and some gently used items are available at B&B, such as home decor, hats, knives, candles, and soon-to-be offering bait and tackle.

Coming with the new purchase was four apartments, six, 12’x16’ storage units, and the store area. Two of the apartments are currently occupied with the remaining two undergoing updates and renovations including redoing the porches in the near future. “We just want to make it as nice as we can,” stated W. Cantrell, “We’ve got a lot of plans.” Some of those plans include new flooring, upgraded bathroom fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint in the vacant apartments.

The spaces owned by the brothers were utilized during Halloween to offer a haunted house and escape room. The goal of W. Cantrell is to continue to offer those activities for the citizens when in season.

In order to utilize the street front space into a gift shop that is currently offering new, overstock, open box, and some used goods. Hats, knives, flashlights, candles, home decor, kitchen appliances, and incoming bait and tackle are just an example of some of the merchandise available at the retail location. W. Cantrell hopes to phase out the used items and only offer new or same as new condition items.

Hours of operation for the Gift Shop currently include Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

New signs have recently been placed and more to assist in guiding patrons to the store are being planned. Until you are able to visit the new retailer, samples of their merchandise can be viewed on their Facebook page, B&B Rentals and Gift Shop.