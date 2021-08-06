<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy"><p><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20537 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698-221x300.png" alt="" width="221" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698-221x300.png 221w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698-754x1024.png 754w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698-768x1042.png 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/educational_award_1628158698.png 943w" sizes="(max-width: 221px) 100vw, 221px">Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative (RVHI) Award \u2013 a $50,000 award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE). The VFCCE provided P&HCC and ten other schools with RVHI awards as a way to help close the educational attainment gap between the Rural Horseshoe region and the state at large.<br>\nNamed for the 65th governor of Virginia, the award honors Baliles\u2019 legacy of promoting educational accessibility. The primary goals of the RVHI program are to reduce the number of rural residents without a high school diploma and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate\u2019s degree, diploma, or certificate.<br>\n\u201cRural Virginia needs a targeted investment to take care of its next generation so the entire Commonwealth can prosper,\u201d said Stewart Roberson, VFCCE\u2019s board chair.<br>\nAt P&HCC the funds will be used in two ways to serve two different populations. First, the college will use the funds to support Career Coaches who work directly with high school students to encourage high school completion, transition to college, and college completion. The remaining funds will be used to provide aid and cover the cost of tuition and books for at-risk students. The funds help meet the financial needs that threaten to inhibit retention and completion of a program.<br>\n\u201cFrom our experience and our research, coaching and wrap-around support are truly the two tools that make the most impact on student retention,\u201d says Meghan Eggleston, P&HCC\u2019s Director of Dual Enrollment and Off-Campus Administration. \u201cThis award enables us to do exactly that.\u201d<br>\nBy investing in rural education, the VFCCE is working with Virginia\u2019s Community Colleges to promote opportunities to pursue higher education and a more equitable Commonwealth.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>