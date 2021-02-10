Manuel Ramos Amaro
Manuel Ramos Amaro or “Manny” left this world peacefully on January 27th, 2021 to be reunited with his tia, Guadalupe...
Manuel Ramos Amaro or “Manny” left this world peacefully on January 27th, 2021 to be reunited with his tia, Guadalupe...
Loretta Faye “Tag” Stiles, age 73 years, a former resident of Parsons, WV, residing in Simpsonville, S.C., passed away on...
Sherry Ann Martin Valentine, 58, a resident of Parsons and more recently a resident of Nella’s Nursing Home passed from...
Tucker County Schools have not seen their hallways have all of their students with the exception of two weeks since...
The former Parsons Shop n’ Save Building is in the process of being dismantled. Owner Craig Phillips stated negotiation is ongoing with a potential...
The Tucker County Solid Waste Authority conducted their monthly business meeting to address concerns over DEP violations but also learn...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC