<div><p>Photos by James Perkins<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77656" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited.jpg" alt="" width="900" height="497" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited.jpg 900w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited-300x166.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited-768x424.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited-600x331.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-1-edited-750x414.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 900px) 100vw, 900px"><\/p>\n<p>Auburn\u2019s John Keith hurdles a tackler on his way to the end zone for a late touchdown in his team\u2019s 41-19 loss Saturday afternoon to Ft. Chiswell in a game played at Christiansburg High School.<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77657" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited.jpg" alt="" width="780" height="449" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited.jpg 780w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited-300x173.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited-768x442.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited-600x345.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/auburn-football-photo-No.-2-edited-750x432.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 780px) 100vw, 780px"><\/p>\n<p>Ronnie Worth races up the sideline on his way to an Auburn touchdown. The loss to Ft. Chiswell dropped the Eagles to 1-1 for the season.<\/p><\/div>