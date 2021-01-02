<div><p>RADFORD \u2013 The City of Radford is assisting some residential electric customer who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with funds for past due bills, and there is still time to apply for the assistance.<\/p>\n<p>Radford\u2019s COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program is accepting applications until January 6.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe Governor has authorized Coronavirus Relief Funds for the purpose of assisting our customers with arrearages in excess of 30 days, with priority given to those that are greater than 60 days in arrears,\u201d reads a letter sent out by the city\u2019s treasurer\u2019s office. \u201cIn order to qualify for relief under this program, the customer must attest that he\/ she has experienced financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The program requires an application be filled out and returned to the treasurer\u2019s office no later than Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to be considered for the funding. Applicable causes of economic hardship on the application include having been laid off, place of employment has closed, experienced a reduction in hours, must stay home to care for children due to schools\/ daycare closed, loss of child or spousal support, can\u2019t work due to contracting COVID-19, unable to find work, or unable\/unwilling to participate in previous employment due to high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Heather Bell<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>