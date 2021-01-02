<div><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-68251" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Ashworth-Dorothy-edited-e1609560214556.jpg" alt="" width="100" height="132"><\/p>\n<p>Dorothy Spradlin Ashworth, 96, of Christiansburg, died, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.<\/p>\n<p>She was born in West Virginia on June 20, 1924, to the late George and Mamie Matilda Spradlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Ashworth; brothers Earl, Henry and Edward Spradlin; and sisters Nellie S. Sumner and Irene Spradlin.<\/p>\n<p>She is survived by her children, Harold Ashworth (Ruth), Larry Ashworth (Pat) and Freddy Ashworth (Cheryl); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\n<p>The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Sowinski and the staff of Heritage Hall for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New River Agency on Aging toward home delivered meals, nrvaoa.org\/contributions, New River Valley Agency on Aging 6226 University Park Dr. Suite 3100, Fairlawn, Va. 24141 or a charity of your choice.<\/p>\n<p>Services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>