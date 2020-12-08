By Bobby Bordelon

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan announced one Greenbrier County resident has passed away as a result of the fire near Asbury this morning on Tuesday, December 8. Inge Kizer was found deceased after the fire was contained by emergency responders.

“Upon arrival officers observed the single- story home to be on fire and emitting heavy smoke,” reads the press release from Sloan. “It was initially unconfirmed if there were any occupants within the residence. Once fire crews had contained the fire the lone occupant of the home was located inside and was found deceased.”

The lone occupant was identified as a local Greenbrier County woman.

“The victim was identified as Inge Kizer, age 80, of Asbury, WV,” the release reads.

In addition, neither the state Fire Marshall or the sheriff’s crime scene investigators found any indication of foul play.

“Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to conduct their investigation into the cause and origin of the fatal fire. Their initial investigation did not reveal anything of a suspicious nature.”

The initial call came in to Greenbrier County 911 Center concerning the fire at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, with dozens of vehicles responding to the scene. This included vehicles and emergency responders from Clintonville Fire Department, Alderson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Tri-county Fire, Williamsburg Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Lewisburg Police Department, Smoot Fire Department, Frankford Fire Department, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, and the state Fire Marshal. Included in the response was the sheriff’s crime scene investigation team.

Corporal B. W. Mitchell, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.