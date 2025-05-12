By Jim Ross, The Herald-Dispatch

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Construction at Nucor Steel West Virginia has been very good for a convenience store near the southern end of the mill site, and a new store at the northern end expects to have the same results.

Customers wearing reflective vests and driving trucks bearing the names of construction, engineering and similar companies are a frequent sight at the Jerry’s Run Food Mart at the junction of W.Va. 2 and Jerry’s Run Road near the southern end of the Nucor property.

“Nucor keeps us very busy,” said store manager Elise Crank. “We make a lot from them. We’re constantly busy, which is fine with me.”

The store’s deli section also offers prepared meals ready to be consumed on site or for takeout. The store opened in late 2019, about two years before Nucor Corp. announced it would build its Mason County mill.

A mile or so up the road, the new Williams Apple Grove Market had its soft opening Wednesday.

