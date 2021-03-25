<div><p><strong>White Sulphur Springs<\/strong>-Arygel Ray Starrett, 61, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/p>\n<p>He was born Aug. 1, 1959, in Fairmont, the son of the late James N. and Lucy Vaniela Glover Starrett.<\/p>\n<p>Arygel was an avid woodsmen, spending most of his free time hunting or fishing.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include his wife and mother of his children, Shelby Mae Starrett of White Sulphur Springs; daughter, Jennifer Rose Starrett (Chuck) of Beckley; son, James Ray Starrett of White Sulphur Springs; five sisters, Julie Starrett of Ohio, Nancy McKinney of Mannington, WV, Pamela K. Jones of Four States, WV, Janet Lee Kinty of Bowling Green, KY, and Robin Lynn Starrett of Four States, KY; brothers, James Stanley Starrett of White Sulphur Springs, and Claude Starrett of Mannington; three grandchildren, Dorian Blain Bailey, Delaney James Starrett, and Tatum Rose Starrett; as well as many nieces and nephews.<\/p>\n<p>Per Arygel\u2019s wishes, he will be cremated with a visitation on Friday, Mar. 26, at Wallace & Wallace funeral home in White Sulphur Springs from 6 to until 8 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>