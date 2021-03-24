<div><figure id="attachment_70990" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70990" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-70990 size-full" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Narayan-Dev-Adi-Shakti-by-Urveti-1.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="380" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Narayan-Dev-Adi-Shakti-by-Urveti-1.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Narayan-Dev-Adi-Shakti-by-Urveti-1-768x365.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Narayan-Dev-Adi-Shakti-by-Urveti-1-600x285.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Narayan-Dev-Adi-Shakti-by-Urveti-1-750x356.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70990" class="wp-caption-text">\u201cNarayan Dev and Adi Shakti\u201d by Ram Singh Urveti (Acrylic on canvas, 49\u00bc\u201d x 102\u201d), 1999. Donated by Dr. and Mrs. Carl Pechman of Washington, D.C.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>RADFORD \u2013\u00a0 \u201c<em>ARTGAWK: Selections from the Radford University Permanent Collection,<\/em>\u201d an exhibition that runs through Thursday, April 15, now includes a new, must-see piece.<\/p>\n<p>The exhibition is a selection of 111 works that range widely in media, artistic styles, and historical periods, including world-renowned artists and a piece donated to the university after the exhibition began.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe exhibition now includes a large new work, measuring about 9 feet wide, that was recently donated by Dr. and Mrs. Carl Pechman of Washington, D.C.,\u201d said Dr. Steve Arbury, Director of the R University Art Museum. \u201cDr. Pechman came to see the show soon after it opened in January and was so impressed that he donated a major painting by one of India\u2019s leading tribal artists.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The story behind \u201cNarayan Dev and Adi Shakti\u201d by Ram Singh Urveti (Acrylic on canvas, 49\u00bc\u201d x 102\u201d), 1999, runs like this:<\/p>\n<p>\u201cLong ago seven buffalo sisters lived in the forest; among whom Burri buffalo was the eldest. By the grace of god, all seven buffalo had minds and thoughts like human beings. Burri was very strict in nature and brutal in behavior. She would kill all the animals in the forest and even the humans.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOne day Burri rampaged a nearby village and killed several children playing there. This caused panic among all the villagers, who the next day gathered and prayed to the Goddess Adi Shakti (the Earth Goddess). Adi Shakti erupted from the earth and fought Burri buffalo. The fight lasted several days, but at last the goddess tore the evil buffalo\u2019s stomach and killed her.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBut from out of her stomach emerged two strong demons: Dooda Rakas and his wife, Dooda Rakshin. Dooda Rakas has only one powerful eye, which can see several miles into the distance.<\/p>\n<p>The two demons ran away to another village and demolished everyone and everything they encountered on the way. They killed hundreds and thousands of humans, and also tortured any animal and human they saw.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOnce again the people prayed to Goddess Adi Shakti for help. She appeared before them and advised that they pray to Narayan Dev (the Lord Vishnu) for his help. As instructed by Adi Shakti, the village elders gathered at Teen Dhar (the confluence of three rivers), and there the gunia (tribal priest) prayed to Narayan Dev. They pledged to offer a boar, a hen and liquor to the God Narayan Dev if he would kill the demons Dooda Rakas and Raksin.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cNarayan appeared and fought with the demons, changing his forms to do so: from human to bull, and then as a horse, and then at last\u2014in the form of a boar\u2014he killed the two demons. The villagers were happy and celebrated the end of the suffering by offering to Narayan Dev a boar, chickens and whatever they had. They lived happily together, and every three years thereafter they celebrated and worshipped the Goddess Adi Shakthi and the God Narayan Dev, who is a god of Gond tribals of Madhya Pradesh in present times as well.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In addition to Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, ARTGAWK includes works from renowned art-<\/p>\n<p>ists such as Honor\u00e9 Daumier, Adolf Dehn, Urmila Devi, Jim Dine, Gustave Dor\u00e9, Audrey Flack, Dorothy Gillespie, Guadalupe Gonz\u00e1lez R\u00edos, Francisco Goya, Jasper Johns, K\u00e4the Kollwitz, Elaine de Kooning, Harold Little, Dinh Luc, Aristide Maillol, Joan Mir\u00f3, Robert Motherwell, Robert Rauschenberg, Georges Rouault, Frank Stella, Alison Weld and James Abbott McNeil Whistler.<\/p>\n<p>Museum hours for the exhibition are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. through April 17.<\/p><\/div>