(The Center Square) – Voters in Arlington and parts of the Richmond suburbs turned out at higher rates than anywhere else in Virginia during the June 17 primaries.

House District 1, based in Arlington, led the commonwealth with 17.91% turnout, according to preliminary data from the Department of Elections and The Virginia Public Access Project. The ballot also featured statewide contests for lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with an at-large seat on the Arlington County Board.

Turnout varied widely across Virginia’s 100 House districts, driven in part by competitive primaries and overlapping local races.

House District 81, which includes portions of Henrico, Chesterfield and Charles City counties, came in second at 14.03%.

Del. Delores McQuinn defeated Alicia Atkins in the Democratic primary. Henrico accounts for nearly 80% of the district’s registered voters, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In nearby House District 57, which covers most of Henrico and part of Goochland, turnout reached 10.09%. The Democratic primary there featured May Nivar and Andrew Schear.

Where voters had both local and statewide primaries, turnout tended to be higher.

House District 37 in western Virginia saw 9.90% turnout.

Republican Del. Terry Austin faced a primary challenge from Austen Schwend. The district also held Republican primaries for board of supervisors seats in Botetourt and Craig counties.

Other districts with higher turnout included House District 75 at 9.09%, District 73 at 8.97%, and District 89 at 8.60%.

In District 89, Republicans Mike Lamonea and Kristen Shannon appeared on the ballot, along with a Republican primary for sheriff in Chesapeake.

Turnout was lower in other competitive districts.

In District 72, Randolph Critzer Jr. and Bilal Raychouni competed in a Democratic primary that drew 6.44% turnout.

District 70 had the lowest turnout across the commonwealth at just 2.01%.