<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_55009" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-55009" style="width: 726px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-55009 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat.jpg" alt="" width="726" height="647" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat.jpg 726w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-300x267.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Ararat-600x535.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 726px) 100vw, 726px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-55009" class="wp-caption-text"><br>Rodney Boyd was among the donors at a recent blood drive in Ararat.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Ararat Ruritan Club\u2019s Blood Drive on July 31 was a success, according to Pamela and Kevin Smith schedulers and directors. There were 23 donors, eight of which were walk-ins, out of all seven did not meet requirements.<\/p>\n<p>This is just one of the ways Ararat Ruritan\u2019s help in the Community and as an outreach to others. The<\/p>\n<p>next scheduled drive is Tuesday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>The club meets monthly on the First Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., at the Ruritan Building, with a covered dish supper.<\/p>\n<p>To learn more, call (276) 229-6931, (276) 229-6493,\u00a0or email araratruritanclub@gmail.com.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>