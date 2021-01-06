<div><p>April Lynn Neitzey passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in Hospice House in Fort Myers, Florida. She had been in poor health for many years and passed away following a recent surgery. <\/p>\n<p>Born November 27, 1966, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of Nancy Gay Neitzey and William Neitzey, of Fort Myers, Florida.<\/p>\n<p>April grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, graduated from Edison High School and Edison Community College in Fort Myers, Florida, and pursued a degree in Occupation Therapy at Florida Atlantic University in Miami, Florida. <\/p>\n<p>April loved West Virginia and spent considerable time visiting her grandparents, Bob and Mabel Gay, and other relatives in Edray. <\/p>\n<p>\u00a0In addition to her parents, she is survived by her step-father, Robert Steele, of Fort Myers, Florida; and her sister, Kelly Neitzey, of Annandale, Virginia.\u00a0 <\/p>\n<p>Per her wishes, the body was created and a memorial service will be held in Pocahontas County next summer. <\/p>\n<p>Donations of sympathy may be made to Peace Community Church, P.O. Box 60958, Fort Myers, FL 33906.<\/p><\/div>