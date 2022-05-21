CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being taken for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia.

The vacancy is in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Logan County.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday. The application packet is available online.

Any application or letter of recommendation received after the deadline will not be considered, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

The application and recommendation letters should be submitted to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be held May 25 in Charleston.