<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-70666" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-800x620.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="620" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-800x620.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-1549x1200.jpg 1549w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-768x595.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-1536x1190.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-2048x1586.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-600x465.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-750x581.jpg 750w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/radford-community-garden1-1140x883.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/p>\n<p>Applications for the Radford Community Garden open March 15.<\/p>\n<hr>\n<p>The Radford Community Garden will be enjoying its twelfth year this upcoming growing season, and applications to be a part of it will be taken starting March 15.<\/p>\n<p>Community Garden Coordinator James Graham says the garden brings a sense of fellowship along with the vegetables it produces.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMany of the same gardeners have been in the Community Garden for years and a camaraderie exists as they all have a common interest,\u201d he said. \u201cA variety of vegetables is grown each year with tomatoes, green beans, and various greens being the most popular.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The garden is located near the Radford Pump Station on Pulaski Street along the New River. The site has a six-foot fence enclosing it, has a gate that is locked at all times, and sufficient space for the current size of 42 plots.<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-medium wp-image-70667" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-800x547.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="547" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-800x547.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-1756x1200.jpg 1756w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-768x525.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-1536x1050.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-600x410.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-750x513.jpg 750w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow-1140x779.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/Community-Garden-scarecrow.jpg 1842w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px">Gardeners who sign for a plot are given a rules and regulations document, \u201cdefining their responsibilities in great detail as is necessary in such an undertaking.\u201d said Graham. The plots cost $20 for the 20 x 20-foot size and $10 for the 20 x 10-foot size. The fees provide the funds necessary for plowing in the fall, tilling just before the planting season, and for any clean-up after the growing season.<\/p>\n<p>Sign-up for the 2021 gardening season will begin on March 15, 2021 in the Radford Administration Office. Plots are assigned in the order of sign up with priority given to those who previously had a plot.<\/p><\/div>