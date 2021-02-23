<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation is now accepting applications for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship. Each year, up to ten local high school graduates are chosen to become Patrick Henry Scholars. These scholars receive a scholarship to cover tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThese scholarships are highly competitive, and the guidelines are rigorous,\u201d says Tiffani Underwood, Director of the PHCC Foundation. \u201cWe have set the bar high because becoming a Patrick Henry Scholar is a distinguished honor that is both an experience and an opportunity. It can open many doors, not only at PHCC but also beyond at the students\u2019 transfer institutions and in their careers.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be seventeen years of age or older at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Once accepted, Patrick Henry Scholars must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and be full-time\u00a0students (enrolled in at least 12 credit hours) at PHCC. They also will be expected to participate in two extracurricular activities per semester and accrue ten volunteer service hours each semester.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Applications are available on the PHCC Foundation\u2019s Website at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.patrickhenryfoundation.com\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.patrickhenryfoundation.com<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, as well as on PHCC website\u2019s homepage,\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.patrickhenry.edu\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.patrickhenry.edu<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, under Financial Assistance. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Students who apply for the Patrick Henry Scholars award will automatically be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship. One outstanding student from each community college in Virginia is selected to receive this award which was created by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) and sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The funds from this scholarship can be used for tuition, textbooks, and fees. Eligible students are full time, associate degree-seeking students attending college for the first time. As a merit-based scholarship, it will be awarded to a student who has demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to develop leadership skills.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For additional information or questions, contact Letitia Pulliam in the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation Office at (276) 656-0250 or\u00a0<\/span><a href="mailto:lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu"><span style="font-weight: 400">lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>