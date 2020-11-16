We are so excited that once again we will be presenting the Chamber Christmas Bonus.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has been granted a fund to give 10 hardworking Patrick County residents a $500 Christmas bonus.

A random drawing will be held to pick the winners.

To be eligible for the drawing, entries must have worked for a local company, business, school or county department for at least three years and make $45,000 annually or less. One winner is guaranteed to be a member of a county volunteer fire and rescue squad or the local sheriff’s office.

To be considered, entries must:

Be a Patrick County resident. Have worked for a Patrick County organization, business, company or county department for a minimum of 28 hours per week for 3 years or more or be an active member of a local fire or rescue department for 3 years or more. Make $45,000 gross income per year or less. No more than 50 entries per organization, company, business, or county department. Entries must be submitted by the Google form. Only one winner per organization, business, company or county department. Business owners are not eligible. Winners from the last three years are not eligible.

The validity of all entries will be the responsibility of the company submitting the entry and will not be the obligation of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to verify.

The contest kicked off Nov. 16.

All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

A random drawing will be held on or before Dec.7. Winners will be notified through the company or organization submitting the entry and checks will be delivered during work hours.

Call the chamber office at (276) 694-6012 with questions.

To access the entry form, visit the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s website at patrickchamber.com.