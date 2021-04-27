US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines...
By STEPHEN GROVES and MOHAMED IBRAHIM Associated Press BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — When protests began in a Minneapolis suburb...
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei...
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In his first face-to-face encounter with journalists in months, Gov. Andrew...
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer If Priscila Medina had gotten COVID-19 a year ago, she would have had...
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, AAMER MADHANI AND KEVIN VINEYS Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — As he rounds out his first 100...