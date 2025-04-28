By Tom Markland, The Journal

HARPERS FERRY – As the Appalachian Trail reaches its 100th anniversary, its stewards are facing more challenges than ever from environmental and man-made forces.

Despite the struggle, they are holding out hope for the trail’s future.

During a “State of the Trail” open house on Friday, both Sandi Marra, Appalachian Trail Conservancy CEO, and Ed Clark, superintendent of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, addressed recent challenges the trail has faced and plans for future projects along the over 2,190 miles of trail.

Currently, a section of the park is dealing with a wildfire in Pennsylvania’s Michaux State Forest, affecting a total of 1,350 acres, as of Friday afternoon. That section will likely be closed for some time, and Marra said fires may be more common as climate change takes effect.

“Unfortunately, I think that’s going to be part of our new reality, as well,” Marra said.

