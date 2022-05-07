CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking a rate increase that would add $18.41 to the average monthly residential bill, officials said.

The request was submitted to the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Tuesday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Appalachian Power. If approved, the nearly 12% hike would take effect beginning Sept. 1.

The increase is necessary due to the “steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

Kanawha County commissioners are objecting to the request and said customers are not able to afford constant rate increases.

The commission approved the company’s request for an infrastructure improvement plan surcharge last June, leading to an increase of 6.12% on monthly bills.

“Our citizens cannot afford any additional rate increases by the public utility companies,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said.