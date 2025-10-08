By Davina Snyder, The Parthenon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In remembrance of a man’s courage to liberate himself and gain freedom, a plaque marker was placed on Buffington Street in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

The dedication ceremony, held by the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tour, took place Sunday, Sept. 28, with guests seated across from the plaque before the unveiling.

The Tour is part of the Appalachian Freedom Initiative, which is, according to their website, “a nine-county, three-state initiative to locate and document Underground Railroad sites in the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.”

The marker is one of two new sites in Cabell County, with the other on Green Bottom/Jenkins Plantation.

