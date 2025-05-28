By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As coal piles up at coal plants, cost liabilities mount for electric ratepayers.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have announced a $71.6 million fuel cost rate increase effective Sept. 1 following what the American Electric Power subsidiaries reported were losses of $40.5 million they incurred as they burned coal to address coal oversupply at their plants.

The utilities have asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission to approve a 3.79% climb in total revenues to cover their rate hike request. They have proposed average monthly increases of $5.31 (3.03%) for residential customers, $15.05 (3.31%) for commercial customers and $13,400 (4.77%) for industrial customers.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/apco-wpco-report-40m-in-coal-plant-losses-oversupply-squeeze-amid-rate-hike-plans/article_cb398b73-5ed1-4df1-a038-bb9be03caf15.html