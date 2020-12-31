<div><p><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="771" class="size-large wp-image-12955" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-1024x771.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-1024x771.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-300x226.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-768x578.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1-600x452.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/p>\n<p>Museum hosts inaugural viewing of traveling exhibition on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts<\/p>\n<p>A\u00a0blockbuster\u00a0exhibition of works by world-renowned photographer Ansel Adams will be on display January 23 through February 27 at Piedmont Arts.<\/p>\n<p>Piedmont Arts will host the\u00a0inaugural viewing of this\u00a0traveling exhibition on loan\u00a0from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. After it leaves Piedmont Arts, the exhibit will make stops at museums across the commonwealth.<\/p>\n<p>Renowned for his photographs of the American western landscape, Ansel Adams is one of the most celebrated and influential American artists of the twentieth century.\u00a0Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature\u00a0brings together over forty of his most\u00a0beloved works and places them in context of the artist\u2019s multifaceted career, in which he excelled as an artist, environmentalist, and musician. Additionally, rarely exhibited and unconventional photographs by Adams demonstrate the breadth of\u00a0his professional and personal interests.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><img loading="lazy" width="801" height="1024" class="size-large wp-image-12956" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2-801x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2-801x1024.jpg 801w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2-235x300.jpg 235w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2-768x981.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2-600x767.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Ansel2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 801px) 100vw, 801px"><\/p>\n<p>I Am\u2026,\u00a0featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on\u00a0display in the Pannill Gallery. Franklin\u2019s work narrates the human condition from an American perspective. He brings to life everyday situations and feelings, like love, family, faith, dreams, and friendship, in extraordinary ways. Much of his work documents unique\u00a0facets of American life and celebrates the indomitable spirit.<\/p>\n<p>Photographs by John Kinney\u00a0will be on display in the\u00a0Lynwood Artists Gallery. Kinney\u2019s\u00a0photographic series is based on the expanding development in the rural\u00a0districts in Northern Virginia. His\u00a0photos highlight areas being developed, and\u00a0feature land that many residents hope will\u00a0never be developed.<\/p>\n<p>Join Piedmont Arts for a\u00a0Closing\u00a0Reception\u00a0in honor of these exhibits\u00a0on\u00a0Friday, February 26, 2021\u00a0from 5:30 \u2013 7:30 p.m. at the museum.\u00a0Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be\u00a0served.\u00a0This reception is\u00a0sponsored by Susan and Charles Aaron, Dr. Barry Dorsey, Cindy and Steve Edgerton, Jo and Don Grayson, Lynn and Noel Ward and Lynwood Artists.\u00a0Limited capacity. RSVP attendance by February 23 to\u00a0276-632-3221\u00a0or\u00a0online at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/piedmontarts.org\/">PiedmontArts.org<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>