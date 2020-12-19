<div><a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/annual-salem-tree-lightning\/family-2\/"><img width="400" height="272" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/FAMILY.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/FAMILY.jpg 400w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/FAMILY-300x204.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/annual-salem-tree-lightning\/renee-2\/"><img width="400" height="290" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/RENEE.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/RENEE.jpg 400w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/RENEE-300x218.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/RENEE-120x86.jpg 120w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px"><\/a>\n\n<p>Originally scheduled for December 5, the annual tree lighting had to be postponed for the next day at the Salem Farmers Market because of the weather. This marks the first time, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, that the event was virtual on Facebook Live.<\/p><\/div>