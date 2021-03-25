<div><p>Anne Sharon King Samples, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Frederick.<\/p>\n<p>Born on October 16, 1929, in Widen, WV, she was the daughter of the late Mark C. and Wanita Beall (Eakle) King.<\/p>\n<p>She is survived by her children, Michael A. Settle and wife, Carol, of Nashville, North Carolina; and Anna M. Snyder and husband, David, of Frederick; two stepsons, Mark Samples and wife, Julie, of Lewisburg, WV; and Steven Samples and former wife, Carrie Samples, both of Florida; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Mike King of Clay, West Virginia; and a niece and a nephew.<\/p>\n<p>Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, William O. Settle, Jr.; and her second husband, M. Russell Samples.<\/p>\n<p>Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Reed-Pierson Cemetery in Clay, West Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com . \u00a0Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the King Samples family.<\/p><\/div>