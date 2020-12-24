<div><figure id="attachment_12763" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12763" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="510" class="wp-image-12763 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel-1024x510.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel-1024x510.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel-300x149.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel-768x383.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel-600x299.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Angel.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12763" class="wp-caption-text">City of Martinsville representatives joined Salvation Army staff to cut the ribbon and kick off the 2020 Angel Tree toy distribution. From left to right: James Mill, Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady, Mayor Kathy Lawson, Lt. Ashley Mumford, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, Carolyn Hudson and Lt. Bradly Mumford.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E105" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The Salvation Army in Martinsville held their annual toy distribution from their Angel Tree program on Dec. 21. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E107" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Unlike most years, the organization changed the process for receiving toys to a drive-thru format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E109" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The agency recently distributed <\/span><span>toys <\/span><span>to<\/span><span> 500 children,<\/span><span> according to<\/span><span> Lt. Ashley Mumford, corp<\/span><span>s<\/span><span> officer for the Salvation Army. \u201cThat\u2019s about 200 families.<\/span><span>\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E119" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>She estimated the agency <\/span><span>serv<\/span><span>ed<\/span><span> 50 families <\/span><span>per<\/span><span> hour. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E126" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Many<\/span><span> of the toys were received later than normal this year, part<\/span><span>ly<\/span><span> because of the pandemic and limitations on shopping. Earlier in the month, the Salvation Army was still in need of approximately 150 toys to reach their goal. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E131" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>A<\/span><span> $5,000 donation from Barry Nelson, owner of Autos <\/span><span>By<\/span><span> Nelson<\/span><span>, helped fill that need<\/span><span>. The donation was broken down into gift cards that provided about $75 per child. Volunteers from Stone Memorial Baptist Church, the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA and the Rotary Club of Martinsville helped shop for the toys. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E140" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe could not have done that without the support of this community,\u201d Mumford said. \u201cThis community really showed out for these kids. We just want to thank <\/span><span>each and every<\/span><span> organization, company and civic organization that plucked angels and filled those for us.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E146" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cOn behalf of Martinsville City Council, our City Manager Leon Towarnicki and the city staff, I thank the Salvation Army for what they do for our community,\u201d Mayor Kathy Lawson said. \u201cReaching out and helping others is so meaningful this time of year.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E148" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In addition to the toys from the Angel Tree, toys also <\/span><span>were <\/span><span>donated from Widows for Christ in Reidsville, N.C.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E152" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe try to give every kid at least three toys. If a kid comes in and only has a couple of toys from the Angel Tree, we can supplement with what we have,\u201d Mumford said. \u201cOur toys just might not be exactly what the kid asked for.\u201d<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E155" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Members of the Martinsville Police Department and Martinsville Sheriff\u2019s <\/span><span>Office<\/span><span> also <\/span><span>were <\/span><span>on hand <\/span><span>to direct traffic and <\/span><span>help <\/span><span>distribute toys. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E164" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Families were assigned a number and once called, they proceeded around the Salvation Army building to receive their gifts. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E166" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Inmates worked inside of the building to help organize the boxes and gifts<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> while uniformed officers and other volunteers distributed the items to the families.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E170" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Martinsville <\/span><span>Sheriff Steve Draper said<\/span><span> <\/span><span>seven inmates <\/span><span>from the city <\/span><span>help<\/span><span>ed<\/span><span> with the toy distribution. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E179" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThey\u2019ve been helping all along, ever since the Salvation Army started preparing for this,\u201d he said. \u201cThe inmates have been fantastic<\/span><span>.<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E207" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>