<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_52973" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-52973" style="width: 631px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-52973" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="631" height="355" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-scaled.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-1536x864.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-499x280.jpg 499w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Angel-Tree-pic-600x338.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 631px) 100vw, 631px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-52973" class="wp-caption-text">Candlelight service at the 2020 Angel Tree<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>A candlelight service honoring those the Greenbrier Valley has lost over the past year was held on Dec. 26 around the Greenbrier Valley Angel Tree.<br>\n\u201cIt\u2019s awesome that people care enough to come out and honor a loved one,\u201d said Roger Honaker, an organizer for the Angel Tree. \u201cI worked in nursing homes for years and it\u2019s unbelievable how many loved ones get there and never get a visitor. It\u2019s the same when someone dies. \u2026 This is a good way to remember \u2026 and honor them and keep the flame going.\u201d<br>\nAlthough the Angel Tree and candlelight ceremony are typically found at the Greenbrier Valley Mall, the reduced traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to place the tree at the Greenbrier Valley Airport this year.<br>\nTwo local pastors spoke during the ceremony, offering memories of loved ones lost, visions of the future, and condolences for those hurting.<br>\n\u201cIt\u2019s an honor to be here with you, to see the many of you who have been coming down every year,\u201d said Kenny Baker. \u201cThose here for the first time tonight, we welcome you. There are many circumstances you could be here for tonight, many have gone on this past year and it seems like our country today has been hit so hard with this virus. Every day, even in our county, many more have left this world.\u201d<br>\n\u201cEvery ornament on this tree represents someone\u2019s life,\u201d said Joey Terry. \u201cWe don\u2019t know everybody that\u2019s hanging on this tree, but don\u2019t you know that God did? God knows each person that\u2019s hanging on that tree.\u201d<br>\nThis year, the memories of five children recently lost in a fire in Williamsburg earlier this month were front and center. Affectionately called Team Shark throughout the ceremony, a poem and five-candle ceremony read and lit in their honor.<br>\n\u201cAs we light these five candles in memory of and in honor of Shaun, Haiken, Aarikyle, Riley, and Kian,\u201d Terry read. \u201cWe light one for grief, one for courage, one for memories, one for love, and one for hope.\u201d<br>\nShaun and Riley Bumgarner\u2019s mother, Raven Frisbie, spoke affectionately about the children and read \u201cThese Old Shoes,\u201d a poem speaking to the memories of those lost and the struggle and strength in those left behind.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cTo truly understand these shoes, you must walk in them.<br>\nBut, once you put them on, you can never take them off.<br>\nWe now realize that we are not the only ones who wear these shoes.<br>\nThere are many pairs in this world.<\/p>\n<p>No, nobody deserves to wear these shoes.<br>\nYet, because of these shoes, we are stronger persons.<br>\nThese shoes have given us the strength to face anything.<br>\nThey have made us who we are. You and I will forever walk in these shoes,<br>\nBecause we are someone who has lost a loved one.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Angel Tree came down on Dec. 29 and will return in 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>