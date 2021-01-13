<div><p>Andrew Lewis Middle School is preparing as if the volleyball and football seasons will commence as scheduled, with volleyball tryouts and football practice starting on Monday February 8th.<\/p>\n<p>For students to participate in either volleyball or football, they must do the following by Friday February 5th:<\/p>\n<p>(1.)\u00a0 Provide a current (dated after May 1, 2020) Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical form on file in the main office. The physical form can be found on our school website, the VHSL website, or in the main office at ALMS.<\/p>\n<p>(2.)\u00a0 Provide a signed Salem COVID 19 Waiver Form on file in the main office. The waiver form can be found on our school website, or in the main office at ALMS.<\/p>\n<p>(3.)\u00a0 Sign up for volleyball and football by visiting the athletics tab on the Andrew Lewis webpage.<\/p>\n<p>Students will not be allowed to participate if the above three steps are not completed by Friday February 5th.<\/p><\/div>