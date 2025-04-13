Hometown News

Politics is a rough game to play and it’s not only getting rougher, it’s getting personal. Sure, the rhetoric of the presidential election attracted a lot of voters to Trump. But when rhetoric turns into reality, it often hurts. Right now a lot of people are hurting and it seems like there’s no one to stand up for them.

Our Senators, Shelly Capito and Jim Justice have been timid about the loss of jobs in our federal facilities. One would think that the loss of 200 jobs in the miner safety institute would evoke the ire of our federal and state officials.

We are after all a State that has experienced horrific mine disasters and the latest downsizing came very near to the anniversary of the Big Branch Mine Disaster, but the fiery remarks which should have been forthcoming were tepid at best.

