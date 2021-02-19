By Sarah Richardson

The popular TV show American Pickers has recently announced their plans to visit the Mountain State this April in search of vintage and antique treasures. Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country in search of “rusty gold,” and make new friends while they’re at it. This won’t be their first WV visit, but if you missed out on their earlier stops, now’s the chance to see if they will choose your collection to “pick.”

“American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on The History Channel,” reads a press release from Cineflix. “The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.”

If you think you have a collection worth picking, send your name, phone number, location, and a description of your collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 855-OLD-RUST, or visit Facebook at @GotAPick. Specifically, if you have, or know someone who has, “a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through,” you are encouraged to reach out. Please note that the Pickers only visit private collections and not businesses, antique malls, stores, flea markets, museums, or anything open to the public.

“They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” states their release. “The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are in place, and the crew “will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.”