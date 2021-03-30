<br><p>American Legion Post 240 will conduct its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 1, at the VFW Hall at the corner of Country Club\u00a0Road and Rt. 220.\u00a0Social hour will be from 6-7:00\u2014p.m.\u00a0Light fare will be served. The official meeting will start at 7 p.m. and usually lasts for one hour.<\/p>\n<p>All members are strongly urged to attend this important meeting as the official slate for the 2021-2022 Executive Board will be finalized. Voting will be conducted at the May meeting and the new Executive Board will be sworn in at the June meeting.<\/p>\r\n