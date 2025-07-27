By Charles Young, WV News

BRIDGEPORT (WV News) — American Airlines was selected Tuesday as the new Essential Air Service provider for North Central West Virginia Airport.

If given final approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the carrier will begin offering flights from Bridgeport on Dec. 1, Airport Director Rick Rock said.

“We had some great bids come out from all of our people who were interested in our air service and we’re thankful that they bid,” Rock said. “The committee recommended American Airlines to go to Charlotte (North Carolina) on CRJ700 dual-class, 65-seat aircraft.”

American Airlines will be offered a two-year contract, Rock said.

