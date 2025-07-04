(The Center Square) – Fireworks, parades, and military flyovers will happen across the country in celebration of 249 years since America declared its independence from England through the Declaration of Independence.
In Washington, D.C., the B-2 bomber pilots who carried out the strike against nuclear missile facilities in Iran are expected to fly over the White House as part of celebrations for the holiday.
President Donald Trump confirmed the bomber pilot’s appearance in a Fox News interview
Celebrations in the nation’s capitol will also include a parade down the heart of the city, capped off by a fireworks display on both sides of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool at the National Mall.
Across the country, festivities are also taking place to celebrate 249 years of American independence.
In South Dakota, presidential reenactors gather at Mount Rushmore to honor Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. The reenactors will sign autographs, answer questions and interact with visitors throughout the day.
New York City boasts Macy’s 49th annual fireworks show with 80,000 shells of fireworks planned to be launch over the Brooklyn bridge in this year’s festivities.
On the West Coast, Huntington Beach, California, hosts a celebration that brings together more than 500,000 people annually.
In what is dubbed “the largest Independence Day west of the Mississippi,” the town sets up a 2.5 mile route down the Pacific Coast Highway for visitors to enjoy. The celebrations conclude with a fireworks display over the ocean.
Independence Day celebrations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, start with a pancake breakfast in the town square, followed by a parade featuring music, horses, roller skaters and classic cars. The day wraps up with music and fireworks overlooking the Teton Mountains.
In downtown Nashville, artists from across the country celebrate America’s independence while fireworks are coordinated to a live performance from the Nashville symphony.
Philadelphia’s parade starts at Independence Hall, where the second Continental Congress met to sign the Declaration of Independence. 249 years later, the city honors American independence with a parade through the heart of downtown.
The parade features marching bands, dance performances and the debut of the first parade float set for the 2026 parade, celebrating 250 years of American independence.
• Andrew Rice is an intern reporter and member of the 2025 Searle Freedom Trust and Young America’s Foundation National Journalism Center Apprentice and Internship initiative.
