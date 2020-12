Alvon James Ryder, 59, of Buckeye, passed away at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.

Graveside service will be held Sunday December 6, 2020, 2 p.m. at Ruckman Cemetery with Dr. Sue Hollandsworth and Shawn Dunbrack officiating.

Due to Covid-19, all health department guidelines will be honored.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com