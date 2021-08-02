<div><p>Don\u2019t worry, your recyclables are still actually being recycled by the Town of Vinton! The collection vehicle has changed, not the service.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_48097" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-48097" style="width: 720px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-48097 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-1.jpeg" alt="" width="720" height="583" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-1.jpeg 720w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-1-300x243.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-1-600x486.jpeg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 720px) 100vw, 720px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-48097" class="wp-caption-text">The Town of Vinton is now using a refuse truck to collect recycling instead of the recycling trailer used in the past.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Recyclables are now being collected by a used refuse truck the town purchased from Roanoke City. The schedule for recycling collection remains every two weeks.<\/p>\n<p>Public Works Director Bo Herndon says the truck is much larger than the previous recycling trailer and allows the town to deliver recyclable materials collected to RDS (Recycling and Disposal Solutions) once a month instead of an average of eight times each week as had been necessary previously. Each trip takes about an hour, so the town is saving staff time, which can be used for other tasks.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cUtilizing the old trash truck for recycling has been a big success for the Public Works crews,\u201d said Assistant Town Manager Cody Sexton. \u201cInstead of having to spend time emptying the former, smaller truck multiple times a day, we are able to spend more time focusing on collecting the recycling and emptying the truck only a few times a month. This means our crews are more efficient at collecting recycling and can provide\u00a0a better service to the citizens and businesses.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-48098 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2-.jpeg" alt="" width="779" height="902" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2-.jpeg 779w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2--259x300.jpeg 259w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2--768x889.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2--600x695.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Recycling-truck-photo-2--750x868.jpeg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 779px) 100vw, 779px"><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>