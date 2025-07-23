By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fewer obstetricians to help bring West Virginians into the world.

Fewer doctors and nurses to keep them from leaving it.

Fewer equipment upgrades and renovations at hospitals.

Fewer hospitals.

And more crowded emergency rooms at the hospitals that remain — spreading pain and suffering across West Virginians of all ages whether they have Medicaid or not.

That’s what West Virginia Hospital Association President and CEO Jim Kaufman says is on the state’s table as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, far-reaching budget reconciliation legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump this month with approval from West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/already-struggling-wv-hospitals-brace-for-costly-budget-reconciliation-law-impacts/article_8b6a8b2a-af95-4be7-a44f-ecdcb38795fd.html