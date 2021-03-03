<div><p><strong><img class="wp-image-61015 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Alma-Faulkner.jpg" alt="" width="254" height="359" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Alma-Faulkner.jpg 711w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Alma-Faulkner-212x300.jpg 212w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Alma-Faulkner-300x424.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Alma-Faulkner-600x848.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 254px) 100vw, 254px">Renick<\/strong>-Alma Perry Faulkner, 95, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her home.<\/p>\n<p>Born Jan. 10, 1926, at Auto, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Lucy Fuell Perry.<\/p>\n<p>Alma retired from the U.S. Postal Service.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Faulkner; and by brothers, Dennis and Harold Perry.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Brown of Renick; grandchildren, Tonya R. Brown and husband Roscoe Johnson of Richmond, VA, and Jason P. Brown and wife Vanessa; great-granddaughter, Isabella \u201cBella\u201d of Churchville, VA; sisters, Irene Snyder of Lewisburg, Vera Legg and husband Eddie of Asbury, and Wanda Williams of Renick; brother, Lowell Perry and wife Joanne of Huddleston, VA; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends and neighbors of Renick.<\/p>\n<p>Graveside rites were held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Morningside Cemetery at Renick, where Rev. Jesse Pope officiated. There was no public visitation.<\/p>\n<p>Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.<\/p>\n<p>Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>