By Matt de Simone

Last weekend, the Botetourt County community of farmers, friends, and the 4-H gathered in Buchanan to enjoy at the annual Botetourt County Fair. Due to COVID restrictions in 2020, this was the first county fair in Botetourt in two years.

“The Fair keeps growing,” one community member commented while observing the horse pull competition (which is like a tractor pull, but with horses). “We used to have a bleacher-full. Now, look at it.”

Folks packed the bleachers and then some throughout the day. Cow milking, sheep shearing, and grain milling were some of the other events during the day.

Local businesses donated items and produce to a “food walk” hosted by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors’ Buchanan representative, Amy White. Some of the things up for grabs included a whole country ham provided by Etzler Country Hams, homemade soaps from Heavenly Scented Suds, and a gift card from Ikenberry Orchards.







