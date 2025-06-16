WASHINGTON (AP) — Allisha Gray scored a career-high 32 points, helping Atlanta set a franchise record with 18 3-pointers and the Dream used a big start to the second half to coast past the Washington Mystics 89-56 on Sunday.

Gray was 10-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 3s, as the Dream went 18 of 42 behind the arc compared to Washington’s 3 for 17. The Mystics only had 18 total baskets and shot 29.5%.

The WNBA record for 3-pointers is 19 by the New York Liberty.

Rhyne Howard scored 14 points for Atlanta (8-3) with four 3s, making her the fastest player in league history to reach 300 career points. Howard did it in 114 games, three faster than Sabrina Ionescu and 10 quicker than Diana Taurasi. Te-Hina Paopao also had four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points. Naz Hillmon had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Dream had 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Washington (4-7) never got untracked and Sonia Citron was the only Mystics player to score double figures with 10.

Gray had eight points as Atlanta scored the first 16 points of the second half and after Shakira Austin converted a three-point play for the Mystics, Paopao hit a 3 and Brittney Griner scored her only basket to make it 66-37.

Behind Gray, who made 5 of 8 behind the arc, the Dream took a 45-34 lead at the half.

Gray had 12 of Atlanta’s first 16 points and Washington went eight minutes without a field goal as a 13-8 Mystics lead turned into an 18-13 deficit early in the second quarter.

Up next

The Dream head to league-leading New York on Tuesday when Washington is at Chicago.

