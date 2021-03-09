<div><figure id="attachment_77586" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77586" style="width: 525px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77586" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/ethan-millirons-photo-edited.jpg" alt="" width="525" height="982" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/ethan-millirons-photo-edited.jpg 525w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/ethan-millirons-photo-edited-160x300.jpg 160w" sizes="(max-width: 525px) 100vw, 525px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77586" class="wp-caption-text">Auburn\u2019s Ethan Millirons was named Wednesday at the Mt. Empire District boys player of the year.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Marty Gordon<\/p>\n<p><a href="mailto:NRVsports@ourvalley.org">NRVsports@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>In announcements released Wednesday, Eastern Montgomery placed three players on the 2021 Pioneer All-District girls basketball team, Eastern Montgomery seniors Adam Bahnken and Jacob Price were named to the All-District Boys First Team, and Auburn\u2019s Ethan Millirons was named the Mt. Empire District boys player of the year.<\/p>\n<p>Eastern Montgomery senior Elli Underwood and sophomore teammates Maddie Bruce and Lilly<\/p>\n<p>Underwood were named to the all-district girls team.<\/p>\n<p>Millirons\u2019 teammate, Michael Royal, joined him on the All-District First Team. Auburn\u2019s Daniel Brotherton earned second-team honors.<\/p>\n<p>Auburn\u2019s Amelia Terry was named to the Mt. Empire All-District girls\u2019 second team. Her teammates Allison Martin and Rhyland Rorrer were second-team. Her teammates, Allison Martin and Rhyland Rorrer were also second-team.<\/p>\n<p>Ethan Millirons was also named to the Class 1 Region C boys first team.<\/p>\n<p>Eastern Montgomery\u2019s Bahnken and Price received second-team all-region recognition.<\/p>\n<p>Auburn\u2019s Brotherton and Royal were named to the all-region second team.<\/p>\n<p>Maddie Bruce and Elli Underwood of Eastern Montgomery were also named to the Region C girls first-team. Lilly Underwood was named to the second-team.<\/p><\/div>