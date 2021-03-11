<div><p>HealthNet Aeromedical Services\u2019 Base 9 in Lewisburg, West Virginia has received an upgraded helicopter. This will improve service to patients in the southeastern region of the state.<\/p>\n<p><img class="wp-image-61158 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia.jpg" alt="" width="632" height="474" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia.jpg 1200w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Aircraft-Upgrade-to-Improve-Service-in-Southeastern-West-Virginia-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 632px) 100vw, 632px">Since 2015, the Base 9 flight team has operated a single-engine EC-130 helicopter. The base\u2019s new EC-135 twin-engine aircraft has an increased weight capacity, rear patient loading, and is Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capable which allows the aircraft to fly in and above the clouds.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHaving twin engines and IFR flight capabilities allows our flight teams to reach many patients that other helicopters simply cannot. In our rural areas and when minutes matter, these advanced aviation capabilities save lives,\u201d said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services. \u201cThis aircraft represents Charleston Area Medical Center\u2019s continued investment in healthcare delivery in southern West Virginia.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The EC-135 joins HealthNet Aeromedical Services\u2019 current Airbus-exclusive fleet, consisting of two EC-145 helicopters, five EC-135 helicopters, and three EC-130 helicopters. An additional EC-145 is set for delivery in early May 2021.<\/p><\/div>