By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Air Force and Space Force have met their annual recruitment goal three months early, as of June 30.
For years, nearly all U.S. military branches struggled to meet annual recruitment goals. Within six months of President Donald Trump being elected to office, a reversal occurred with the U.S. Navy being the first to announce it met its recruitment goal early in mid-June, The Center Square reported.
As of last month, 40,600 future sailors had signed up to serve in the U.S. Navy. Now, another 30,000 recruits have joined the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.
Both branches reached 100% of their annual recruitment goal three months early. The federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30.
The Air Force and Space Force have already sent nearly 25,000 of their 30,000 contracted recruits to basic military training, they announced. Remaining recruits are scheduled to begin training by Sept. 30.
“This year’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as the Air Force Recruiting Service has built its strongest Delayed Entry Program in the last decade, with a pool of over 14,000 recruits,” the Air Force said. Among them are a record 750 Special Warfare Candidates, who represent “a historic number of individuals who have signed up for these challenging-to-fill career fields.”
Recruiting across the Department of Defense had “become increasingly challenging due to a widening unfamiliarity gap between the civilian sector and the military,” the Air Force said last year.
Critics, including members of Congress, argued that under the Biden administration, failure to meet recruiting goals was due to a range of DOD policies, including a COVID-era vaccine mandate, prioritizing so-called “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” training and “woke” transgender social programs. The Trump administration ended them, instead refocusing priorities on mission readiness, warfighting, cutting wasteful spending and modernizing administrative and procurement operations.
To address recruitment gaps and failures, the Air Force Accessions Center (AFAC) was launched at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. It’s focused on modernizing recruitment strategies, expanding community outreach and highlighting career development, it says.
“The fact that we have even exceeded this goal and currently have a DEP at its largest level in 10 years speaks to the vast number of volunteers interested in serving their country today,” Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said that “patriotic Americans … are lining up and signing up,” so much so that this year was “the largest number of Special Warfare candidates awaiting training on record.”
U.S. Space Force has been the exception to DOD recruitment woes.
In December 2019, Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law creating U.S. Space Force, creating the first new armed service since 1947.
Every year since, it’s met its recruitment goals.
“This is the sixth consecutive year we’ve reached our target and filled our ranks with high caliber patriots,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said. “It’s clear Americans are excited about the Space Force, and this achievement is a direct reflection of the talent our mission continues to attract.”
U.S. Space Force also partnered with AFAC to establish the first Space Force Recruiting Squadron.
Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, said a record 6,000 more Airmen and Guardians were recruited in fiscal 2025 than in fiscal 2023.
Those interested in joining the Air Force and Space Force as civilians or as service members are encouraged to learn more at www.AirForce.com or www.SpaceForce.com.
