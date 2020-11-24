By Taylor Boyd

Construction on the Lovers Leap section of U.S. 58 is set to begin late summer of next year, according to Lisa Price-Hughes, resident engineer of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

In a report at a recent meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, Hughes said VDOT reached an agreement with Branch Civil, Inc. for the expansion.

“VDOT executed a contract with Branch Civil on November 6. The contract is at $300 million. It’s a big job,” she said. “We expect the project to be completed in early summer 2026.”

Jason Bond, a spokesman for the department, said the project would turn 7.3 miles of road from two lanes into four lanes.

“Right now, VDOT is finishing the right-of-way plans and finalizing the design of the road. Then, we’ll move to things like clearing and grubbing and relocating utilities,” Bond said.

Branch-Civil and VDOT will create a website, which will include information about the project and answer questions about the project, Hughes said.

Crystal Harris, of the Smith River District asked if signs could be placed in places throughout U.S. 58 to deter hazardous traffic.

“There’s been an influx of tractors and trailers cutting through there. They’re over 70 feet long, and they’re having issues making those curves,” she said, adding she was happy that work on Belcher Mountain is complete.

VDOT currently has signs posted prohibiting vehicles over a certain length from traversing the road.

In other matters, the board:

Heard from Steve Terry, chairman of the Broadband Committee. He said the commitment level of the board and the county to broadband has increased and residents “now believe that something can be done because we’ve learned about all the things that were going on.”

However, Terry said the confidence level of the committee is “down a little bit right now. I’ve had people say that ‘you know, I’m not sure the board really thinks we’re valuable. I’m not sure we’re doing any good.’”

Terry said this sentiment is in part due to the committee not feeling included in broadband discussions.

“Stuart has a broadband plan on the shelf that we learned had already been done. We had some things that might have worked if we had been sitting down as a team and talking about what could we do with this CARES fund we might have gotten Stuart a huge project, or good project,” he said, adding the committee was not included in those discussions.

“Whenever something like that comes out, nobody calls us or tells us anything. Nobody asks us anything. This board has never told us one thing of what you expect of us,” Terry said. “We need to feel like our input is wanted. We just can’t sit here at a board meeting and solve all the broadband issues.” Supervisors have input, and the committee has input, but “there’s no merging or discussion” between the two groups, he said.

Dr. Clyde DeLoach, of the Blue Ridge District, said he thinks it sometimes comes down to what the board would be most effective doing. “I don’t see how me, personally, sitting in on those (broadband) meetings is going to be that helpful because I don’t know that much about it,” he said.

DeLoach said he is networking with other Virginia supervisors to discuss funding, plans, and projects. “I’ve talked with other supervisors and they’re having the same problems. It’s not just us,” he said.

DeLoach said the CARES Committee approved an additional $200,000 to create a non-profit and agricultural grant program that is being administered by the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA).

DeLoach also gave an update on the Patrick County Department of Social Services. “They have currently 12 approved foster homes and are in the process of approving one more home. They are doing the foster parent in-service training virtually. For the child protection, they have three ongoing investigations, three preventions, and three court-ordered preventions. They’ve had 21 investigations since the first day of September.”