By Brandon Martin

As Christmas draws closer each year, the sight of bright red pails accompanied by the sound of ringing bells prompts many shoppers to donate their spare change to Salvation Army workers stationed outside of local stores.

While the Salvation Army is most visible during the holiday season, their work doesn’t cease on Dec. 24.

“Need knows no season,” said Lt. Bradly Mumford, corps officer at the Salvation Army in Martinsville. “What’s really interesting, yet alarming, is the fact that after December and Christmas, we will perhaps be able to take a breather and enjoy the scenery but there are going to be a lot of people that we serve where it’s just going to be another day for them.”

Mumford said the stress of the holidays continues for most people.

“There’s going to be knocks at the door the first of the year. The need is going to continue to come and we want to help while we can,” Mumford said.

He and his wife, Ashley, have been corps officers for the local Salvation Army for the past year and a half.

The center, located at 603 S. Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville, serves the City of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties. It has been in operation for more than 80 years, according to Mumford. Still, each day brings a new challenge.

“A typical day begins as soon as our staff enters the door at 8:30 in the morning and the phones start going off,” Bradly Mumford said. “We just get a lot of phone calls of people who are in need or are wanting to donate to help make a difference. Essentially, that phone is the biggest component of who we are. Every time we pick it up, we never know what that need is going to be but nonetheless it’s going to be a need.”

Besides Bradly and Ashley Mumford, two part-time staff members work to address needs each day.

“It’s really hard to sometimes meet all of the needs that are expected of us,” he said. “We make it happen. We’ve got wonderful staff. They believe in putting the mission first above themselves.”

That mission involves a lot more than collecting donations during the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Throughout the year, the Salvation Army provides hot meals every Wednesday and Friday. Until the kettle campaign began, Bradly Mumford said his team averaged about 100 meals each of those two days. Meals are now only offered on Wednesdays.

“Every Wednesday, you can come to the Salvation Army between the hours of 12 and 1 p.m., and receive up to four hot meals per household,” he said. “These are very nutritious meals and great quality food. Our volunteers cook them in the kitchen, and we do what is called a mobile feeding. The individuals will drive up, they stay in their vehicle, and volunteers will pass them plates of food that are pre-packaged.”

Families in need can also get food from the Salvation Army on Thursdays through their walk-in pantry.

“We have this gracious, large donation of food and we didn’t know what we were going to do with it,” Bradly Mumford said. “Luckily, the Lord inspired us to open our doors to the community once a week and allow them to shop for light groceries.”

The program, called “Thank God, it’s Thursday,” was “very successful,” he said.

“During the pandemic, we saw more hunger needs,” Ashley Mumford said. “We were seeing about 50 people a week for the food pantry. For us, we saw a lot of people that couldn’t afford what was at” some retail stores “and fortunately we were able to kind of subsidize that.”

The pantry will reopen on Jan. 14.