By Steven Allen Adams for The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey is urging the nation’s highest court to take up the state’s appeal of a lower court ruling blocking enforcement of West Virginia’s ban on transgender girls and women participating in sports meant for biological girls and women.

The Attorney General’s Office submitted a supplemental filing to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday in the state’s appeal of a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in State of West Virginia v. B.P.J., where the appeals court blocked enforcement of House Bill 3293 — now called the Save Women’s Sports Act — relating to single-sex participation in interscholastic athletic events.

The supplemental filing comes in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week affirming another state’s ban on gender affirming care for minors. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Skrmetti that Tennessee’s law banning certain medical gender affirming care for minors was valid and could remain in effect.

In a statement Tuesday morning, McCuskey argued that the Save Women’s Sports Act complies with federal Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex within education programs and activities.

